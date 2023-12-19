Toro Times
Denver Broncos v Houston Texans

Houston Texans News

Jonathan Greenard is chasing Houston Texans history

Chad Porto
|

Houston Texans Roster

Ka'imi Fairbairn's Precision Propels Texans to Victory Over Titans

Loyal Ricks Jr
|

Starting Case Keenum was the right decision for Houston Texans

Loyal Ricks Jr
|

Houston Texans News

The Houston Texans nearly blew the playoffs with Case Keenum

Chad Porto
|

News

Houston Texans v Tennessee Titans

Should the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans play for the rights of the Oilers' jerseys?

Chad Porto

Houston Texans v Tennessee Titans

The Houston Texans' defense destroyed the Tennessee Titans' offense in a statement game

Chad Porto

Houston Texans v Tennessee Titans

Running the ball turns out to have worked for the Houston Texans

Chad Porto

Denver Broncos v Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have got to lean on their running game to win

Chad Porto

Houston Texans v New York Jets

The Houston Texans could be in some serious trouble against the Tennessee Titans

Chad Porto
|

New England Patriots v Houston Texans

The Houston Texans may be going too conservative with the sudden change at quarterback

Chad Porto
|
Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens

C.J. Stroud is out for the Tennessee Titans matchup but who should start in his place?

Chad Porto
|
Denver Broncos v Houston Texans

The loss of Will Anderson for the Tennessee Titans games is the last thing the Houston Texans needed

Chad Porto
|

CJ Stroud

Houston Texans v New York Jets

Texans' Final Games Will Define Their Season, Starting with Rivalry Matchup

Loyal Ricks Jr
|

Houston Texans v New York Jets

Will the next man up perform well in the Texans' playoff push?

Loyal Ricks Jr
|
Houston Texans v New York Jets

Injuries to C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins Pose Problems for Texans

Loyal Ricks Jr
|
Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans

Houston Texans' O-Line must protect C.J Stroud against Jets front seven

Loyal Ricks Jr
|
New England Patriots v Pittsburgh Steelers

Houston Texans News

The Houston Texans are currently in the playoffs after Thursday Night Football

Chad Porto

Betting

Dec 3, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks for an open

Best NFL Prop Bets for Texans vs. Jets in Week 14

Jovan Alford

Oct 1, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) runs with the ball

Texans vs. Jets best anytime scorer picks (Bet on Dalton Schultz)

Jovan Alford

Nov 26, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) runs with the ball

Texans vs. Jets prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 14

Jovan Alford

Dec 3, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks

Texans playoff odds skyrocket following win vs. Broncos

Jovan Alford

Denver Broncos v Houston Texans

Houston Texans Draft

The Houston Texans should not draft a wide receiver in the first-round of the NFL Draft

Chad Porto
|

Denver Broncos v Houston Texans

Texans' Regular-Season Accolades Lose Shine Without Playoff Spot

Loyal Ricks Jr
|

Oct 29, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; View of the throwback Houston Oilers helmet the Tennessee

Houston Texans News

The Houston Texans will have to deal with the ultimate troll job from the Tennessee Titans

Chad Porto
|

Houston Texans v New York Jets

Houston Texans News

3 worst defensive players from the loss to the Jets

Chad Porto
|
Houston Texans v New York Jets

Houston Texans News

3 worst offensive players from the loss to the Jets

Chad Porto
|
Denver Broncos v Houston Texans

Houston Texans News

3 best offensive players from the loss to the Jets

Chad Porto
|
Houston Texans v New York Jets

Houston Texans News

Where are the Houston Texans in the AFC Playoff race after the loss to the New York Jets?

Chad Porto
|

Houston Texans v New York Jets

Houston Texans News

Houston Texans missed the perfect chance to jump into first place

Chad Porto
|

Houston Texans v New York Jets

Houston Texans News

Injuries shouldn't have doomed the Houston Texans against the New York Jets

Chad Porto
|
New York Jets v Houston Texans

Houston Texans News

3 New York Jets players the Houston Texans have to game plan for

Chad Porto
|
Denver Broncos v Houston Texans

Houston Texans News

Blake Cashman continues to make a push for the Defensive Player of the Year award

Chad Porto
|