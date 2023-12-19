Latest
Jonathan Greenard is chasing Houston Texans history
Houston Texans Roster
Ka'imi Fairbairn's Precision Propels Texans to Victory Over Titans
Starting Case Keenum was the right decision for Houston Texans
The Houston Texans nearly blew the playoffs with Case Keenum
News
Should the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans play for the rights of the Oilers' jerseys?
The Houston Texans' defense destroyed the Tennessee Titans' offense in a statement game
Running the ball turns out to have worked for the Houston Texans
The Houston Texans have got to lean on their running game to win
The Houston Texans could be in some serious trouble against the Tennessee Titans
The Houston Texans may be going too conservative with the sudden change at quarterback
C.J. Stroud is out for the Tennessee Titans matchup but who should start in his place?
The loss of Will Anderson for the Tennessee Titans games is the last thing the Houston Texans needed
CJ Stroud
Texans' Final Games Will Define Their Season, Starting with Rivalry Matchup
Will the next man up perform well in the Texans' playoff push?
Injuries to C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins Pose Problems for Texans
Houston Texans' O-Line must protect C.J Stroud against Jets front seven
The Houston Texans are currently in the playoffs after Thursday Night Football
Betting
Best NFL Prop Bets for Texans vs. Jets in Week 14
Texans vs. Jets best anytime scorer picks (Bet on Dalton Schultz)
Texans vs. Jets prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 14
Texans playoff odds skyrocket following win vs. Broncos
Houston Texans Draft
The Houston Texans should not draft a wide receiver in the first-round of the NFL Draft
Texans' Regular-Season Accolades Lose Shine Without Playoff Spot
The Houston Texans will have to deal with the ultimate troll job from the Tennessee Titans
3 worst defensive players from the loss to the Jets
3 worst offensive players from the loss to the Jets
3 best offensive players from the loss to the Jets
3 best defensive players from the loss to the Jets
Where are the Houston Texans in the AFC Playoff race after the loss to the New York Jets?
Houston Texans missed the perfect chance to jump into first place
Injuries shouldn't have doomed the Houston Texans against the New York Jets
3 New York Jets players the Houston Texans have to game plan for
Blake Cashman continues to make a push for the Defensive Player of the Year award
