Texans’ C.J. Stroud faces pressure to rebound after sophomore slump

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud enters the 2025 NFL season facing mounting scrutiny after a sophomore slump that has raised questions about his long-term trajectory as a franchise quarterback.

Stroud, who was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2023, was recently listed at No. 9 among players with the most to prove this season by Fox Sports NFL reporter Ben Arthur. Arthur pointed to Stroud’s statistical decline from his standout rookie campaign as a significant cause for concern.

After throwing for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions in 2023, Stroud’s production dipped in 2024. He finished with 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, despite playing two more games. Turnovers became a growing problem, with Stroud recording 16 total giveaways—nearly double the nine he had the previous year.

Much of Stroud’s regression stemmed from issues beyond his control. The Texans’ offensive line struggled, leading to a spike in sacks, and the receiving corps was hampered by injuries, including a long-term absence for wide receiver Tank Dell. Still, analysts say those factors do not fully explain Stroud’s downturn, and the quarterback will need to recapture his rookie form to quiet critics.

In 2023, Stroud was lauded for his poise and decision-making, rare qualities for a first-year quarterback. Houston is counting on a return to that level of play as the team looks to take the next step. The Texans have bolstered their offense, adding rookie wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel to a group that already features Dell and star wideout Nico Collins. On paper, the Texans’ offense could be among the league’s most dangerous—if Stroud can deliver.

For Houston to enter the contender conversation, Stroud must prove that last season’s struggles were an aberration, not the start of a downward trend. The pressure is on for the Texans’ quarterback to show that his rookie year was not a one-year wonder.