Texans urged to consider trading Danielle Hunter for offensive firepower

As the Houston Texans prepare for the 2025 NFL season, a bold proposal from ClutchPoints’ Steve Silverman has ignited debate: Should the Texans trade star pass rusher Danielle Hunter in pursuit of a top-tier wide receiver?

Silverman, known for his outspoken takes, has “pounded the table,” as Sports Illustrated put it, for Houston to explore a blockbuster deal involving Hunter, suggesting that the team could address its lingering offensive shortcomings by leveraging one of its most valuable defensive assets. “If [GM Nick Caserio] is looking at a top-flight wide receiver, he will have to part with a player of similar talent. He might want to consider trading Danielle Hunter,” Silverman wrote, arguing that such a move could help elevate quarterback C.J. Stroud to elite status among AFC quarterbacks.

Hunter, 30, joined the Texans in 2024 after eight standout seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. In his debut season in Houston, Hunter posted 12 sacks, earning his fifth Pro Bowl nod and helping the Texans finish tied for fourth in the NFL in total sacks. His presence, alongside Will Anderson Jr., has been pivotal for head coach DeMeco Ryans’ defense, which ranked among the league’s best in both sacks and takeaways last year.

The timing of Silverman’s suggestion is notable. Earlier this offseason, the Texans signed Hunter to a lucrative one-year, $35.6 million extension, keeping him under contract through 2026. The deal, widely regarded as one of the most player-friendly contracts in the NFL, guarantees Hunter $31.5 million in 2025 and another $22.6 million in 2026. Hunter is set to earn $84.1 million in guaranteed money over three years, making him the second-highest paid edge rusher in the league.

Despite Hunter’s production and recent extension, Silverman’s proposal reflects ongoing concerns about Houston’s offensive arsenal. The Texans’ receiving corps has been criticized for lacking a true superstar, which some believe has limited Stroud’s development after a promising rookie campaign. While the team did draft two rookie receivers this offseason, analysts question whether that will be enough to transform the offense.

However, the feasibility of trading Hunter remains questionable. Given his contract status, age, and the Texans’ recent investment, league observers view a trade as unlikely. “Sure, a big-time blockbuster involving Hunter for a top-end receiver would be one to shake up this roster on both ends of the ball, but it seems like one that might be a bit out of the realm of imagination—even in the mind of an unpredictable exec like Nick Caserio,” wrote Sports Illustrated.

For now, Hunter remains a cornerstone of the Texans’ defense, and the front office appears committed to keeping its pass-rushing tandem intact as Houston looks to defend its AFC South title. But as the season approaches, Silverman’s provocative suggestion underscores the pressure on the Texans to maximize their championship window—and the lengths some believe they should go to in pursuit of offensive excellence.