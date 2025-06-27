Could the Houston Texans regret signing $4.25 million player?

The Houston Texans decision to sign veteran offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson to a one-year, $4.25 million contract has drawn skepticism from league analysts, with some labeling the move as the team’s most questionable free agent acquisition of the offseason.

Tomlinson, 33, is expected to fill the left guard spot vacated after Houston traded former first-round pick Kenyon Green to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Texans, who allowed the second-most sacks in the NFL last season, have made significant changes to their offensive line, parting ways with Green, Shaq Mason, and Laremy Tunsil in a bid to protect quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Despite Tomlinson’s experience—he has started every game in each of the last three seasons and earned a Pro Bowl nod earlier in his career—recent performance metrics raise concerns. According to Pro Football Focus, Tomlinson ranked among the bottom five guards in pressure rates last season, just three spots ahead of Mason, who was also let go this offseason. Over the past three years, he has graded in the 52nd percentile for pass blocking on true pass sets and in the 37th percentile for positively graded run-block plays.

The Texans’ aggressive approach to rebuilding the offensive line was expected to yield a more significant upgrade at guard. Instead, Tomlinson is seen by some as a temporary solution rather than a long-term fix, with the team likely to seek additional help in the upcoming draft.

While Tomlinson’s durability and veteran presence offer some value, critics argue that his recent struggles in pass protection and run blocking could leave Stroud vulnerable again, potentially causing Houston to regret the signing as the season progresses.