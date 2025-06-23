Texans’ newest signee Braxton Berrios shares first impressions of team

Wide receiver and return specialist Braxton Berrios is settling into his new home with the Houston Texans, bringing veteran experience and optimism to a team he describes as “incredible” and “capable” as it eyes a promising 2025 season.

Berrios, 29, joined the Texans on a one-year, $2 million deal after two seasons with the Miami Dolphins, where he contributed both as a receiver and a return man. The former All-Pro returner is expected to add depth to Houston’s wide receiver corps and provide a boost to special teams, an area where he has excelled throughout his career.

“It’s been awesome,” Berrios said during his first appearance on Texans Radio. “This facility, this coaching staff, the team — it’s been a very easy transition, knowing a decent amount of guys before getting here. And then, obviously, once OTAs started, seeing everybody and getting to know the rest of the crew, we have an amazing group here.”

The move to Houston marks a new chapter for Berrios, who previously spent time with the New England Patriots and New York Jets before his stint in Miami. He emphasized the appeal of the Texans’ culture and the potential of the current roster. “Why not? It’s a very incredible, capable team with a great coaching staff. The ceiling’s the limit here,” Berrios said.

Berrios arrives as the Texans reshape their receiver room, following the addition of Christian Kirk and the uncertainty surrounding Tank Dell’s recovery from injury. While Berrios is expected to compete for reps at receiver, his primary impact may come as a return specialist, especially under special teams coordinator Frank Ross. Coach Ross, I was very excited getting here with him. I think he's a great mind in special teams. He knows what he's doing. The guys in there really respect him and want to play for him. And that's, you know, that's a big thing. The effort and the want to on special teams is about 80% of it."

The veteran is also adapting to rule changes that could increase his opportunities in the return game, such as the new kickoff rules that incentivize returns. "I'm a big fan of this. I was a fan last year. Obviously I don't think it spiked the numbers that they wanted to as far as returns go. And so now, I mean, it's almost a punishment to the kickoff team to kick it into the end zone. I mean, you give it to the other team at the 35 yard line. And the scoring statistics, you know, from the 25 two years ago if you start on the 25 versus when you start on the 35 are, you know, it's a big difference. So, I'm I'm very excited."

Berrios, who tore his ACL last October, is working his way back from injury but is optimistic about contributing in multiple phases. Throughout his career, he has tallied 134 receptions for 1,323 yards and six touchdowns, along with a career average of 24.8 yards per kickoff return and 14.7 yards per punt return in 2024 before his injury.

Reflecting on his journey, Berrios credits his early years with the Patriots — including time spent learning from Tom Brady — for shaping his football IQ and professionalism. “I really think I got a PhD in football just watching him,” Berrios said. “If I can see what the quarterback sees and I know his problems and I can help solve those, that makes me a lot more valuable to him.”

As training camp approaches, Berrios is focused on making the most of his opportunity in Houston. “No matter what, keep your head down and keep doing what you do, keep doing what got you here,” he said, offering advice to younger players. “There’s so much that goes on in the business of football … don’t forget what got you here.”