J.J. Watt, wife Kealia welcome second child: 'Our hearts are fuller than ever'

Retired NFL star J.J. Watt and his wife, professional soccer player Kealia Ohai Watt, announced the birth of their second son Thursday, sharing their excitement with fans on social media. Niko Benjamin Watt is his name.

Watt, 36, posted a photo on Instagram of the couple cradling their newborn, along with their 2-year-old son, Koa. “Our hearts are fuller than ever.” Watt wrote in the caption.

Overcome with joy and gratitude.



Niko Benjamin Watt

6.14.25



❤️💙@KealiaOhai pic.twitter.com/wj0TDYFu1K — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 24, 2025

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, who played most of his career with the Houston Texans before retiring in 2023, has remained in the public eye as a sports commentator and philanthropist. He and Kealia, a former U.S. women’s national team player, married in 2020.

Fans and former teammates flooded the couple’s social media accounts with congratulatory messages.

Watt, known as much for his charitable work as his football prowess, said he looks forward to spending more time with his growing family. JJ admitted that while being a father can be “tiring” and “time-consuming,” it is also the “happiest” and “greatest” thing that has happened to him.