NFL analyst high on CJ Stroud getting back on track after Bobby Slowik nightmare

The 2024 season might have ended with the Houston Texans repeating as AFC South champs and winning a playoff game but some fans might have been disappointed after what the team had accomplished the previous season. Not only was the team underwhelming after a surprisingly successful season, but C.J. Stroud looked like a far cry from what he had been during his rookie season.

The good news is that Nick Caserio has put the work in this offseason to ensure that Stroud will be better in 2025. Marc Ross of NFL.com recognized the efforts made by the Texans front office over the offseason and grouped Stroud in with his list of players who will improve in 2025. Ross discussed how Caserio revamped the entire offensive line after Stroud was sacked 52 times during the regular season and also points out the weapons added to the offense.

Something Ross didn't mention that Texans fans will be quick to point out is that Bobby Slowik isn't the offensive coordinator anymore, as he was relieved of his coordinator duties. Slowik looked to be an up-and-coming offensive mind after the Texans' 2023 season but that all came crashing down in 2024 when the offense regressed significantly.

C.J. Stroud is poised for a bounce back year in 2025

Ross did make the point that even though Stroud and the Texans took a step back from their 2023 success, they still managed to win 10 games and take the AFC South crown for the second straight year.

With Slowik out of the picture and Nick Caley now taking over the reins as offensive coordinator, the hope is that Stroud can get back to being the quarterback he was as a rookie. That version of Stroud was crowned Offensive Rookie of the Year and looked to be the franchise quarterback the Texans had been searching for.

Hopefully, we see an improved Stroud this year and maybe the Texans can punch their ticket to their first-ever AFC Championship Game appearance. Or, even better, maybe they can reach the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history.