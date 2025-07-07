Rock bottom: Texans enter 2025 with NFL’s worst offensive line

The Houston Texans have landed at the bottom of the 2025 NFL offensive line rankings, according to an analysis by Pro Football Focus (PFF). The annual report, which evaluates all 32 teams, cited the Texans’ lack of proven talent and the loss of key veterans as primary reasons for the No. 32 ranking.

Houston’s offensive line endured a challenging 2024 campaign, but the presence of veterans Laremy Tunsil and Shaq Mason provided some stability. With both players no longer on the roster, the Texans are left with a group of largely untested linemen ahead of the new season.

“There is very little to suggest that the group isn't deserving of the No. 32 ranking ahead of the 2025 season,” PFF noted in its assessment.

The Texans are joined in the league’s bottom tier by the Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, and New York Giants. Analysts point to issues with pass protection and run blocking as common threads among these teams.

With a young quarterback and a retooled offense, the Texans’ front five will be scrutinized in 2025. The lack of veteran leadership raises concerns about the unit’s ability to protect the quarterback and establish a consistent ground game.

Unless Houston’s new starters can rapidly mature into steady contributors, the offensive line remains the Texans’ biggest red flag heading into the season.

There’s potential -- sure. But potential doesn’t protect your franchise quarterback. It doesn’t open running lanes. And it certainly doesn’t win games in January.

The national narrative is straightforward: Houston’s offensive line is a liability. And unless that changes, all the firepower around C.J. Stroud won’t matter. The Texans face a critical challenge: shake off the low expectations and rewrite the story. That starts with proving they can win in the trenches.

If they can’t, the criticism won’t just linger — it’ll be earned.