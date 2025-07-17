Former Houston Texans LB passes away at 38 from rare cancer

Former Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Bryan Braman, a Super Bowl champion and respected NFL veteran, died Thursday at age 38 after a brief, courageous battle with a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Braman, whose seven seasons in the NFL were marked by tenacity and selflessness, was first diagnosed with cancer in February. Despite intensive treatments, including multiple surgeries and a CAR T-cell reprogramming regimen in Seattle, the disease advanced rapidly. He passed away surrounded by loved ones, his agent Sean Stellato confirmed.

After going undrafted out of West Texas A&M in 2011, Braman battled his way onto the Texans roster, earning the admiration of teammates and fans with his all-out play—particularly on special teams. He played 46 games for Houston before joining the Eagles, where he became an essential locker room presence.

Braman’s NFL journey reached its pinnacle in 2018 when he helped the Eagles secure their first Super Bowl title in nearly six decades, playing a key role on special teams throughout their playoff run. His final NFL game was that Super Bowl victory—an achievement he later called one of the “three greatest accomplishments” in his life, alongside his career and his role as a father.

Braman is survived by his two daughters, ages 11 and 8. Tributes poured in from across the NFL, with former Texans star J.J. Watt calling him “gone far too soon” and others recalling his infectious spirit and generosity toward teammates and friends. A GoFundMe campaign supporting Braman's medical care raised more than $88,000, uniting fans, former teammates, and families to support his fight against cancer. Known for his perseverance as an undrafted free agent who became a Super Bowl champion, Braman leaves a legacy of hard work, resilience, and deep compassion on and off the field. “He was a warrior, both on the field and in life. His determination was unwavering and inspiring,” Stellato said.

The Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles both issued heartfelt statements, highlighting Braman’s loyalty, contributions to their communities, and passion for the game and his family.

“During his four seasons in Philadelphia, Bryan was a loyal teammate, a supporter of the community, and a valuable member of our Super Bowl LII-winning team. More importantly, he was a devoted father who passionately loved his family and everyone around him. We extend our deepest condolences to Bryan's family and all who are grieving his loss during this difficult time." the Eagles said.