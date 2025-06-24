Parker McCollum predicts championship for Houston Texans

Country music star Parker McCollum is optimistic about the future of Houston’s professional sports teams, predicting championship rings for the city’s franchises in the near future.

“I have a feeling that the Houston Texans, and the Houston Rockets and possibly the Houston Astros are all going to have a ring — another ring for the Astros — here very soon,” McCollum said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

Country star @ParkerMcCollum talked about his vision for Houston sports with @PatMcAfeeShow 🔮 pic.twitter.com/DLM6A0hgWZ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 24, 2025

McCollum, a native Texan and avid sports fan, expressed confidence in the direction of Houston’s teams. The Astros, who have already secured a World Series title in recent years, are aiming for another championship run. Meanwhile, the Texans and Rockets are both in rebuilding phases, with the Texans making notable roster moves and the Rockets focusing on young talent and potential trades.

Houston fans have long awaited simultaneous success across the city’s major sports franchises. McCollum’s comments reflect a growing sense of optimism as each team looks to build toward championship contention.

The Texans will report to training camp on July 22nd. The team has scheduled joint practices with the Carolina Panthers in Houston on August 14 and with the Detroit Lions in Allen Park, Michigan, on August 21. These sessions will precede preseason matchups against each team, offering valuable opportunities for competitive evaluation before final roster decisions are made.