Ka'imi Fairbairn just made Texans history in Week 5
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans are making it look easy against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. In what was seen as a measuring stick game, the Texans fell behind 3-0 in the first quarter but answered with 20 straight points.
Eight of those have come courtesy of the right foot of Ka'imi Fairbairn who is 2-of-2 on extra points and 2-of-2 on field goals. The first field goal was a 50-yarder right before the teams went into the locker room for halftime. The second was in the third quarter when he calmly drilled a 47-yarder.
While it appeared as though it was just another routine kick for Fairbairn, he actually set a franchise record. He now has 770 points in his career, putting him ahead of Kris Brown (767) in the franchise record books.
Fairbairn was signed as an undrafted free agent from UCLA in 2016. He missed his rookie campaign when he suffered an injured quadriceps, but replaced Nick Novak in 2017.
Since then, he's knocked in 185-of-212 field goals. That 87 percent accuracy is far superior to Brown's, who was good on 77.1 percent of his attempts during his time in Houston.
Brown, who started his career in Pittsburgh, was with Houston when they first joined the NFL in 2002. He played for them through 2009 and spent his final season in San Diego.
Fairbairn has been a weapon for years, especially from long distances. He's 35-of-47 on kicks from beyond 50, with a long of 61 in 2021.