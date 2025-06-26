The Houston Texans made several splashy additions this offseason, but one high-profile acquisition may not be as successful as hoped.

FanSided national expert Justin Carter believes running back Nick Chubb is poised to disappoint in his first season with the Texans, warning fans to temper expectations heading into 2025.

"There's a very good chance that Chubb is done as a productive NFL running back," Carter wrote in a recent column. "Texans fans need to temper expectations."

Chubb, 28, was once one of the NFL’s most feared rushers, earning Pro Bowl honors and amassing over 6,500 yards on the ground in his first five seasons with the Cleveland Browns. However, back-to-back injuries -- a devastating knee injury in 2023 followed by a broken foot in 2024 -- have cast doubt on his ability to return to form.

In limited action last season, Chubb rushed for just 332 yards and three touchdowns on 102 carries, averaging a career-low 3.3 yards per attempt. It marked a steep decline for a player who had never averaged below 5.0 yards per carry over a full season prior to the injuries.

Carter compared the Texans' ill-fated 2007 signing of Ahman Green, another veteran back with injury concerns who failed to meet expectations in Houston.

“Signing a veteran back with a concerning injury history who was on the wrong side of 30 turned out to be a bad idea,” Carter said of Green, adding that Chubb could follow a similar trajectory.

Houston does have contingency plans in place. The team acquired veteran Joe Mixon earlier this offseason, giving the Texans flexibility should Chubb fail to produce at a high level.

While fans may hope for a comeback story, Carter cautioned that the reality may be far more sobering.

“They want the excitement of watching someone who has been one of the league’s best pure runners for the last half-decade,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, there’s a very low chance that Houston actually gets that player.”