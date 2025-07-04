Former Houston Texans executive blames fans for departure

The Houston Texans and their executive vice president of football operations, Jack Easterby, parted ways in October 2022, ending a controversial and turbulent chapter in the franchise’s front office. The move, described by team owner Cal McNair as a “mutual agreement,” followed months of increasing criticism from fans, former players, and the media.

Easterby joined the Texans in 2019 after roles as a chaplain and character coach with the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs and quickly advanced to become one of the most influential figures in the organization. However, his rise was met with skepticism from both inside and outside the organization, with many questioning his qualifications for a senior football operations role.

Easterby recently took some time to reflect on his career in Houston and had some things to say about the franchises fan base.

“There also were a lot of people that, quite frankly, we had to transition out of there,” Easterby told Tucker.” “So, that was probably one of the other things that I would say that was really hard for people to understand on the outside. Fans love football, man. So if they’re like, hey this is in between me and where I want to be, there’s going to be criticism and justifiably so." Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle reported.

While owners like McNair are insulated from direct removal by fans, executives such as Easterby are far more vulnerable to mounting public and internal pressure. His firing was met with widespread relief and celebration among Houston’s fan base, with former Texans player DeAndre Hopkins even commenting with a laughing emoji.

Since his departure, the Texans have seen a turnaround on the field, further casting doubt on the wisdom of Easterby’s leadership and reinforcing the perception that fan and media scrutiny, while not the sole cause, was a powerful catalyst for change. Easterby can still look back at the Texans and credit some of their success to himself after "hand-picking" Nick Caserio for the GM position.

Easterby's future plans remain uncertain. Although he has returned to North Carolina, there’s speculation he might join Bill Belichick at UNC, but nothing has happened yet. For now, he’s just a fan like everyone else.

During his tenure, Easterby was reportedly involved in several controversial decisions, most notably advocating for trading star receiver DeAndre Hopkins—a move widely criticized by fans and analysts alike. He also managed quarterback Deshaun Watson’s contract and trade, another episode that attracted scrutiny given the legal issues and the team’s subsequent struggles on the field.