Texans receiving corps ranked top 10 in latest rankings

The receiving corps plays a pivotal role in football, especially for a franchise like the Texans, who boast a dynamic quarterback in C.J. Stroud. Surrounding a talented signal-caller with reliable and explosive pass-catchers maximizes offensive potential and sustains a high-powered passing attack.

As the 2025 NFL season approaches, Pro Football Focus (PFF) took a comprehensive look at every team’s receiving unit, ranking all 32 groups. Here’s how PFF evaluated the Texans, who landed at No. 10 on their list:

“ Nico Collins leads this group after earning his second straight elite PFF receiving grade (92.3). Tight end Dalton Schultz is a top-15 tight end . Running back Joe Mixon has also consistently been solid as a receiver, logging four straight years with 300-plus receiving yards. The reason the Texans place No. 10 is their expected reliance on newcomers Jayden Higgins , Jaylin Noel and Christian Kirk for big-time production. The hope is that Tank Dell can get back in the lineup sooner rather than later after suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2024.”

The Texans’ receiving corps enters the 2025 season with a promising blend of proven talent and exciting new additions. Anchored by Nico Collins and supported by reliable veterans like Dalton Schultz and Joe Mixon, the group has a solid foundation.

The development of newcomers Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, and Christian Kirk, along with the anticipated return of Tank Dell, will be crucial in determining just how high this unit can climb. With C.J. Stroud at quarterback and a top-10 receiving corps, Houston is well-positioned to field one of the NFL’s most dynamic and versatile offenses this year. If all the pieces come together, the Texans could be a serious contender in the AFC.