NFL legend defends C.J. Stroud amid critics calling past season a "down year"

Peyton Manning offered high praise for Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud during an appearance at Fanatics Fest, urging fans and analysts not to downplay Stroud’s early postseason achievements.

“He went to the playoffs in his second year. He was 22,” Manning said. “Let’s be careful saying it was a down year. I didn’t win a playoff game until my sixth year. He’s 2 for 2.”

"He’s got a great leader, you have a new coordinator as well, with DeMeco leading the charge, there’s going to be tremendous, you know, accountability and, you know, talent and just leadership every single year. So there’s my ESPN2 analysis on this.”

Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer, emphasized the significance of Stroud’s rapid ascent in the NFL. Stroud, who led the Texans to the playoffs in just his second season at age 22, has already won two playoff games, matching the total Manning reached only after several more years in the league.

The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback’s comments come amid heightened expectations for Stroud, who has quickly become one of the league’s most promising young stars. Manning’s perspective reminds us of young quarterbacks' challenges and the rarity of immediate postseason success.

The Texans will open training camp on July 22. Their first practice is scheduled for July 23. Seven practices will be open to fans, and the camp will feature joint sessions with the Carolina Panthers and Detroit Lions, as well as a four-day stint at The Greenbrier in West Virginia to escape the Texas heat.

Stroud, entering his third NFL season, addressed speculation about his health after being sidelined from throwing during OTAs due to right shoulder soreness. Both Stroud and the Texans’ coaching staff downplayed the issue, attributing it to the quarterback’s intense offseason training regimen. Stroud said he focused on losing body fat, increasing strength and speed, and improving overall athleticism. He reported hitting personal records in several areas and expressed gratitude for the team’s careful approach to his recovery.