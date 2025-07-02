NFL returns with Hall of Fame Game, who’s playing, date and time

Football is back — and it all starts where the league itself began.

After a long offseason with no NFL action since February’s Super Bowl, football fans are more than ready for the return of the gridiron. The wait ends on Thursday, July 31, when the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game kicks off in Canton, Ohio — the birthplace of the National Football League.

This year’s preseason opener will feature the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers, two teams making rare returns to the Hall of Fame Game spotlight. It marks Detroit’s fourth appearance and the third for Los Angeles, with both franchises playing in Canton for the first time in over 31 years.

The game will officially open the NFL’s 106th season and serve as the lead-in to the annual Hall of Fame enshrinement weekend, honoring the newest inductees into Canton’s hallowed halls. Antonio Gates, the newest Hall of Fame member from the Class of 2025, spent his entire career, from 2003 to 2018, with the Chargers.

“This game features two teams that can be considered legitimate contenders to reach Super Bowl LX next February,” said Jim Porter, president & CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “For them to face each other right out of the gate in Canton, Ohio, should create a dynamic opening to another spectacular NFL season.”

The game will be broadcasted live on NBC and Peacock with Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.