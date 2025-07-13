Texans OT named franchises biggest bust candidate ahead of 2025 NFL season

Houston Texans offensive tackle Cam Robinson has been labeled the team’s biggest bust candidate entering the 2025 NFL season, according to a recent assessment by Bleacher Report.

Robinson, signed to a one-year, $12 million deal after Houston traded away star left tackle Laremy Tunsil, faces high expectations as Tunsil’s replacement.

Bleacher Report’s analysis notes that while Robinson has been a serviceable starter when healthy, he has never reached star status. Last season, splitting time between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings, Robinson was responsible for 13 penalties and allowed seven sacks, per Pro Football Focus. The report highlights that Robinson’s history of injuries and inconsistent play raises concerns about his ability to anchor the Texans’ offensive line, especially after the team allowed quarterback C.J. Stroud to be sacked 52 times in 2024—second-most in the NFL.

With Houston also drafting rookie Aireontae Ersery in the second round, Robinson’s hold on the starting left tackle position may be tenuous. If Robinson struggles or fails to meet expectations, Bleacher Report suggests he could quickly earn the “bust” label as the Texans look for a long-term solution to protect their franchise quarterback.