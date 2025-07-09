Texans receive unfortunate rating on offseason move

The Houston Texans traded five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil and a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Washington Commanders in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick, a 2025 seventh-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick.

The move, executed during the legal tampering period of free agency, marks a significant shift for both franchises. The Commanders, seeking to strengthen their offensive line, acquired Tunsil, who turns 31 in August, to provide veteran protection for their young quarterback. Tunsil has been widely regarded as one of the league’s top pass protectors and was a team captain in Houston.

For the Texans, the decision to part with Tunsil was driven by a combination of financial considerations and a desire to accumulate draft capital. The team is investing in younger players, such as All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., and overhauling its offensive line with new additions, including Cam Robinson, Laken Tomlinson, Ed Ingram, Trent Brown and rookie Aireontae Ersery.

Despite the front office’s confidence, the trade has been met with skepticism. Houston’s offensive line struggled in 2024, allowing 52 sacks, and Tunsil was considered its most reliable member. Analysts have questioned the timing, given the Texans’ position as a playoff contender and the value of elite left tackles in the NFL.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox graded the trade an “A” for the Commanders and a “C-” for the Texans, noting that Washington “won this deal—handily.” The Texans’ approach has left some fans and observers puzzled, as the team’s plan for a new offensive identity is not guaranteed to yield better results.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans acknowledged the difficulty of the decision, calling Tunsil “such a great player” and emphasizing the challenge of replacing him. “We were able to get quality draft picks out of the trade and send Laremy to a really good team as well,” Ryans said. “It’s going to be hard to replace him as well”.