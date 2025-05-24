Texans face middle-of-the-pack Super Bowl odds despite offseason upgrades

After an offseason marked by roster shakeups and renewed optimism, the Houston Texans find themselves in the middle of the pack when it comes to early odds for next season’s Super Bowl.

According to updated odds released by DraftKings Sportsbook following the NFL schedule announcement, the Texans are tied for the 16th-best chance to win the Lombardi Trophy, carrying +4000 odds. A $10 wager on Houston would net $410 if the team were to claim the championship.

The top contenders, per DraftKings, include the Philadelphia Eagles (+650), Buffalo Bills (+700), and Baltimore Ravens (+700). The Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, and Washington Commanders also rank among the favorites. The Texans share their odds with the Pittsburgh Steelers, with several teams—including the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, and Cincinnati Bengals—ranked higher.

Here's the list of the top 20 teams with the highest odds to win next year's Super Bowl, provided by DraftKings.

Eagles: +650

Bills: +700

Ravens: +700

Chiefs: +750

Lions: +1000

Commanders: +1800

49ers: +2000

Packers: +2000

Bengals: +2000

Rams: +2200

Buccaneers: +2500

Chargers: +2500

Broncos: +2500

Vikings: +3000

Bears: +3500

Texans: +4000

Steelers: +4000

Seahawks: +6000

Cowboys: +6000

Houston’s placement comes after a 2024 campaign that ended in a divisional-round loss to the Chiefs. The Texans’ offensive line struggled, with quarterback C.J. Stroud finishing as the second-most sacked signal caller in the league. Injuries also plagued the roster, sidelining two of the team’s top three offensive weapons for the season.

Despite these setbacks, the Texans have been active in the offseason, making key additions through the draft, free agency, and trades to bolster both the offensive line and skill positions. The organization hopes these moves will provide Stroud with a more stable supporting cast heading into his third year, potentially setting the stage for a bounce-back season.

While Houston is not considered a favorite to win it all, their current odds may underestimate the team’s potential if offseason improvements translate to on-field success. With a retooled roster and rising expectations, the Texans could outperform their middle-of-the-road projection and emerge as a dark horse in the Super Bowl race.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.