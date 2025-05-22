Texans overhauled offensive line, place faith in new faces to protect C.J. Stroud

The defining storyline of the Houston Texans’ 2025 offseason has been a sweeping transformation of the offensive line tasked with protecting franchise quarterback C.J. Stroud. In a series of bold moves, general manager Nick Caserio and head coach DeMeco Ryans have reshaped the entire five-man front, parting ways with stalwarts such as All-Pro left tackle Laremy Tunsil and veteran guard Shaq Mason, while bringing in a mix of experienced veterans and promising young talent.

The Texans’ decision to trade Tunsil to the Washington Commanders and release Mason was met with skepticism from some corners of the league, especially after Stroud was sacked 52 times last season and eight more in a divisional round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Questions quickly followed: Did Houston do enough to support Stroud in his pivotal third year? Was trading away a player of Tunsil’s caliber a misstep? And did the team err by not prioritizing an offensive lineman with its first pick in the draft?

Caserio, however, remains unbothered by the criticism. “It’s never about one pick. It’s never about one player,” Caserio told fans at a recent season ticket holder event. “The offensive line, in and of itself, is five guys playing as one. For DeMeco [Ryans] and I, we’re not concerned about it. So, if we’re not concerned about it, you guys certainly shouldn’t be concerned about it either”.

Ryans echoed that confidence, stating, “I feel like [the] o-line will be a lot better this year,” and pointing to the team’s strategic acquisitions as reason for optimism. The Texans signed veterans Cam Robinson and Trent Brown to one-year deals, acquired guard Ed Ingram from Minnesota, and drafted Minnesota tackle Aireontae Ersery in the second round. Laken Tomlinson, another free-agent addition, is expected to compete for a starting guard spot.

Ersery, a 6-foot-6, 331-pound tackle, was a three-year starter at Minnesota and earned All-Big Ten honors. While considered a long-term project, scouts praise his size, reach, and mobility, suggesting he could eventually develop into a reliable NFL starter.. “Big guys who move like this don’t fail,” said ESPN’s Todd McShay. “He has the potential to develop into an elite pass blocker”10.

Despite these moves, outside analysts remain cautious. Houston’s offensive line is still viewed as a work in progress, particularly at guard, and the unit’s ability to gel and protect Stroud will be under the microscope when the season begins. The Texans’ approach—prioritizing competition and versatility across the line—signals a wait-and-see philosophy, with the front office open to further additions if needed.

For now, both Caserio and Ryans are betting that their blend of veteran experience and youthful potential will provide Stroud with the protection he needs to take the next step—and that the Texans’ offense can rise from last season’s struggles to contend in the AFC.

Key Additions to Texans’ Offensive Line:

Cam Robinson (LT, free agent, one-year deal)6

Trent Brown (T, free agent, one-year deal)7

Laken Tomlinson (G, free agent)210

Ed Ingram (G, trade from Vikings)210

Aireontae Ersery (T, 2nd-round pick, Minnesota)58

Key Departures:

Laremy Tunsil (LT, traded to Commanders)16

Shaq Mason (G, released)111

Kenyon Green (G, traded to Eagles)11

As the Texans prepare for training camp, the retooled offensive line remains the team’s biggest question mark—and perhaps its greatest opportunity for growth.