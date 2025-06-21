C.J. Stroud shuts down shoulder concerns, fully participates in Texans minicamp

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has dismissed concerns about his right shoulder after returning to full throwing activities during the team’s mandatory minicamp this week, ending weeks of speculation about his health status as the 2025 NFL season approaches.

Stroud, who was limited during Organized Team Activities (OTAs) due to what the Texans described as “general soreness” in his throwing shoulder, participated fully in drills on Tuesday. The 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year told reporters he is “fine” and attributed the offseason chatter to a lack of news during the NFL’s quiet months.

“I think y’all don’t have much to talk about, so everything is blown up in the offseason. I’m fine, man. I’m really OK,” Stroud said following practice, adding that his absence from throwing was precautionary after an intense offseason training regimen.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans echoed Stroud’s confidence, emphasizing that the team was simply being cautious with their franchise quarterback.

“There’s no concerns with C.J. It’s just general soreness. We’re taking extra precaution with him, but he’ll be good to go. No concerns on my end there,” Ryans said last week.

Stroud’s brief absence from throwing during OTAs sparked widespread speculation, amplified by the lack of specifics from the Texans’ coaching staff and the quarterback’s high profile. However, both Stroud and Ryans have consistently downplayed the severity of the issue, with Stroud confirming he did not undergo any medical procedures and avoided a trip to the medical staff.

The Texans expect Stroud to be fully ready for training camp next month. The third-year quarterback, who led Houston to a division title last season, is focused on building on his early career success.

“I took this offseason very serious, just working hard, trying to get my body right. I’ve been working really hard on getting my body right, losing body fat. Trying to be faster, stronger,” Stroud said.