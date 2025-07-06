DeMeco Ryans Snubbed: Texans coach omitted from 2025 top‑10 NFL Head Coaches list

He has guided the Texans to consecutive playoff berths and established himself as one of the most prominent up-and-coming NFL coaches for his age. DeMeco Ryans was absent from Pro Football Focus’ (PFF) ranking of the top 10 returning NFL head coaches entering the 2025 season.

Dalton Wasserman's PFF list featured well-known coaches like Andy Reid, Sean Payton, Sean McVay, John Harbaugh, and Mike Tomlin. Nick Sirianni and Kevin Stefanski were also in the top 10. However, Ryan, who guided the Texans to consecutive 10-7 seasons, two AFC South titles, and a playoff win in his first two years, was wholly omitted from the list.

Since taking over in 2023, the former Pro Bowl linebacker has transformed Houston’s defense into a physical, disciplined unit and has been credited with fostering a resilient team culture. His leadership has helped stabilize a franchise that had cycled through four head coaches in as many years before his arrival.

The snub has sparked debate among analysts and fans, especially given that Ryans has achieved more postseason success in his first two years than several coaches who made the list. Some observers argue that his exclusion reflects the high bar set for young coaches in a league dominated by established names. In contrast, others point to the Texans’ offensive struggles and C.J. Stroud’s sophomore regression as reasons for caution.

Ryans was not the only notable omission. According to The Sporting News, Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell and Washington’s Dan Quinn, both coming off strong 2024 campaigns, were also left out of PFF’s top 10.

As the Texans approach a crucial 2025 season with growing expectations and a new roster featuring players like Nick Chubb, Ryans will get another chance to establish himself among the league’s top. This year could be his and the Texans’ breakthrough.