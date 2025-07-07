Fixing the front: Why the Texans must rebuild their offensive line to protect C.J. Stroud in 2025

If the Houston Texans want to take the next step in 2025, it starts up front. The offensive line has long been a shaky pillar of the franchise, and while there’s young talent in the building, the time for potential is over -- this group needs to gel, toughen up, and protect the face of the franchise, C.J. Stroud.

According to a recent report by Pro Football Focus, the Texans’ offensive line was ranked last among all 32 NFL teams heading into the 2025 season, underscoring the urgency for improvement within the unit.

The first order of business? Settle on a starting five. Quickly. With a mix of new arrivals and holdovers, the Texans can’t afford a revolving door in training camp. Building chemistry in the trenches doesn’t happen overnight, and if this unit wants to keep Stroud upright and open lanes for the run game, cohesion has to be a priority from day one.

That doesn’t mean competition should vanish — far from it. A physical, no-nonsense mentality under new leadership is exactly what this team needs. Let the best linemen win, but once the top five emerge, let them grow together. Rookie Aireontae Ersery is a name to watch. His development could be a swing factor for this line’s ceiling.

Nick Caley brings fresh ideas to the offense, and with that comes a chance to put linemen in better positions -- pulling, chipping, adjusting protections -- but none of it matters without clear, consistent communication. The AFC South is stacked with defensive pressure, and one missed assignment can change a game.

The Texans also need to stay nimble. The waiver wire and trade market could hold valuable depth pieces, and Houston should be ready to strike. Injuries are inevitable -- the depth behind the starters could make or break this season.

In the end, it all circles back to Stroud. If the Texans are serious about a playoff push, the offensive line must shift from a liability to a strength. It’s time to set the tone, get nasty in the trenches, and give the franchise quarterback the protection he deserves.