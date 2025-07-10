Houston Texans linked to possible trade with Cincinnati Bengals

As NFL training camps approach, trade speculation is heating up across the league. One notable projection making waves involves Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III, who an analyst believes could be headed to the Cincinnati Bengals in a pre-camp deal.

The Bengals, known for their dynamic top three receivers, reportedly have concerns about their depth at the position. According to Cory Woodroof of For The Win, Cincinnati could look to bolster its roster by acquiring Metchie, who has flashed potential but struggled to carve out a consistent role in Houston’s crowded wideout corps.

"After their main three wide receivers, the Bengals have a lot of questions with depth on the roster. Metchie has flashed impressive play in his Texans tenure, but he's never been able to consistently carve out a role," Woodroof said.

Metchie, a second-round pick in 2022, has faced challenges since joining the league, including a battle with leukemia that sidelined him during his rookie season. He came back in 2023 and recorded 24 catches and one touchdown in 2024, but has not yet secured a prominent role in Houston’s offense.

The Texans’ offseason moves—adding Christian Kirk, Jayden Higgins, and Jaylin Noel—have further crowded the receiver depth chart, making Metchie a logical trade candidate as he enters the final year of his contract.

Analysts suggest that a deal sending Metchie to Cincinnati would likely involve a late-round draft pick, allowing the Bengals to add a promising young receiver without significant risk, while Houston clears space for its new additions. For the Win's Cory Woodroof also said, "Houston has one of the more crowded wideout rooms in the NFL, and Metchie would be an excellent get for Cincinnati at this point in the offseason to compete for the fourth wide receiver spot on the roster. He may well win it. Particularly if injury struck, the Bengals having a solid receiver like Metchie on the roster would be pivotal."

With training camp on the horizon and rosters in flux, all eyes will be on Houston and Cincinnati to see if this projected move materializes. For Metchie, a fresh start in Cincinnati could provide the opportunity he needs to fulfill his NFL potential, while the Bengals would gain much-needed depth behind their star receivers.