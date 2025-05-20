Texans face looming decision on C.J. Stroud extension after Purdy deal resets market

With the NFL quarterback market surging after Brock Purdy’s recent $265 million extension with the San Francisco 49ers, the Houston Texans are turning their attention to a looming contract decision for star quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Stroud, who becomes eligible for an extension after the 2025 season, is widely expected to command a deal in line with the league’s highest-paid quarterbacks. Purdy’s five-year extension averages $53 million annually and includes $165.05 million guaranteed over the first three years, setting a benchmark for upcoming negotiations across the league.

Stroud, the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, has thrown for more than 7,800 yards and 43 touchdowns over his first two seasons, establishing himself as the cornerstone of the Texans’ franchise. While his rookie contract runs through 2027 with a team option, Houston will likely seek to secure Stroud’s services long-term before he reaches free agency.

Given the current market, NFL analysts expect the Texans to offer Stroud a deal comparable to or potentially exceeding Purdy’s extension. That would likely mean a contract in the range of five to six years, with a total value between $265 million and $300 million, an average annual salary of $53 million or more, and at least $165 million in guarantees. Should Stroud continue his upward trajectory, his representatives may even push to break the $60 million per year threshold, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

The Texans currently have limited salary cap space, ranking 28th in available cap for 2025, but will need to make financial adjustments to accommodate a blockbuster extension for their franchise quarterback. Stroud’s continued performance and leadership will be key factors as Houston prepares to make one of the most significant investments in franchise history.