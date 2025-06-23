Texans WR brings Tom Brady-inspired mindset to Houston Texans

New Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios credits his rookie-year experience with Tom Brady as a foundational influence, suggesting that the legendary quarterback’s approach could elevate any NFL roster, including the Texans.

Berrios, who joined Houston this offseason after stints with the Patriots, Jets, and Dolphins, reflected on his time learning from Brady during his first year in New England. “I really think I got a PhD in football just, you know, watching him,” Berrios said in a recent interview. “To see what professionalism really looks like from a rookie year was, I think, the greatest start I could have had."

The 29-year-old receiver described how Brady’s attention to detail and ability to communicate his perspective shaped Berrios’ understanding of the game. “He would stop and say, ‘Hey guys, this is what I am seeing and this is what I’m thinking.’ So earlier when I talked about seeing with the QB’s eyes… that was all from rookie year, from that study and how he saw it,” Berrios explained.

Berrios believes that adopting Brady’s mindset—anticipating coverages, understanding the quarterback’s challenges, and focusing on preparation—can benefit any team. “If I can see what the quarterback sees and I know his problems and I can help solve those, that makes me a lot more valuable to him,” he said.

As the Texans aim to build on last season’s playoff success, Berrios offers more than just special teams skill; he also carries a championship background developed alongside one of football’s greatest leaders. “That year, I really think I got a PhD in football just watching him,” Berrios reiterated, highlighting that the lessons learned from Brady’s professionalism and football IQ are now part of what he contributes to Houston.