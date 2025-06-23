Is C.J. Stroud worth drafting in fantasy football for 2025? Key insights ahead of NFL training camp

As fantasy football managers prepare for the 2025 NFL season, one question loomsx: Is C.J. Stroud worth a pick as your quarterback?

Last season, expectations were sky-high for Stroud after a stellar rookie campaign in which he threw for over 4,100 yards and earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Many analysts projected the Houston Texans quarterback to cement his status as a top-tier fantasy and NFL signal-caller in 2024. Instead, injuries and inconsistency derailed those hopes.

Stroud’s sophomore slump was evident in the numbers. He finished the 2024 season with 3,727 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions over 17 games, a notable decline from his rookie output. His wide receiver corps was decimated by injuries, the offensive line struggled, and Stroud himself saw his yards per game drop by more than 50, with more than double the interceptions from the previous year. The result: Stroud fell outside the top 15 fantasy quarterbacks, a major disappointment for those who drafted him early.

Despite the setbacks, optimism is building for a Stroud resurgence in 2025. The Texans have retooled their offense, trading for veteran wideout Christian Kirk and drafting Iowa State standouts Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. They also added running back Nick Chubb and receiver Justin Watson to a group that already features Nico Collins, Joe Mixon, and tight end Dalton Schultz. The offensive line remains a concern, but the influx of new weapons gives Stroud a deep arsenal, even as Tank Dell’s status remains uncertain.

Fantasy analysts are split on Stroud’s value. Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report labels Stroud a “prime rebound candidate,” noting his late-round average draft position (ADP) of QB17 and the real possibility of a top-10 finish if the pieces fall into place. However, Davenport also warns that Stroud’s limited rushing upside—just 167 yards last year—caps his fantasy ceiling compared to more mobile quarterbacks. To crack the top five, Stroud would likely need to surpass 4,500 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, benchmarks that are attainable but far from guaranteed.

Some experts caution against drafting Stroud too early, arguing that selecting him at his ceiling could lead to disappointment if he fails to deliver elite numbers. Others see the revamped supporting cast and improved offensive line as reasons to expect a bounce-back campaign and potential top-12 fantasy finish.

For fantasy managers eyeing quarterback value in the later rounds, patience may pay off. Stroud’s upside is undeniable if the Texans’ offensive upgrades translate to on-field production. But with lingering questions about protection and his rushing limitations, he remains a calculated risk - one with the potential for significant reward.