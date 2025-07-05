The Houston Texans ownership team released a statement early Saturday following the devastation in the Texas Hill Country.

"We are heartbroken by the loss and damage that our neighbors in the Texas Hill Country have endured. We are especially devastated to hear about the children who are still missing and we are praying they are reunited with their families soon. Our hearts will remain with everyone affected, and in addition to our donation, we will continue to support the search, rescue and recovery efforts in the coming weeks."

The Texans organization will donate $500,000 to aid those impacted by the floods in Texas Hill Country during the Fourth of July holiday week. As of Saturday morning, the Associated Press reported that the storm had resulted in at least 27 fatalities, including nine children. Rescue efforts have resulted in nearly 850 individuals being rescued. Texas officials stated that 23 to 25 girls from a summer camp in Hunt, Texas, are still unaccounted for.

Texans legend JJ Watt also discussed the situation on Friday night and prayed for the successful rescue of the summer camp victims.