JJ Watt among latest donors to Texas Hill Country relief efforts

Former Houston Texans star J.J. Watt and his wife, Kealia Watt, have donated $100,000 to help those affected by the devastating floods in central Texas, according to Houston outlet FOX 26.

The donation was made to Grape Juice Kerrville, a local restaurant that has been providing meals to first responders and survivors in Kerr County and the surrounding Texas Hill Country, where recent flash floods have claimed dozens of lives and left many displaced. The funds will support the restaurant’s ongoing meal delivery fundraiser, which aims to ensure that flood victims and emergency workers have access to fresh food as recovery efforts continue.

Watt, known for his philanthropy during past disasters, made the donation public alongside his wife of five years. The couple’s contribution is part of a broader wave of support from businesses, organizations, and individuals rallying to aid communities hit hardest by the July floods. Watt’s donation joins the nearly $5 million in aid from professional sports clubs across Texas.

The floods began after intense rainfall caused the Guadalupe River to overflow, inundating parts of south and central Texas. As of this week, officials have reported a rising death toll and widespread damage, with local organizations mobilizing to provide relief and recovery assistance.

Watt, who previously raised over $37 million for Hurricane Harvey relief in 2017, has once again stepped forward to support his home state in a time of need.