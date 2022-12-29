Toro Times
Fansided

Year: 2022

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 20: J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans walks off the field in the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Legendary Houston Texans DE J.J. Watt is an Unquestioned First Ballot Hall of Famer

Skyler Smith
|

Houston Texans: What fans have to look forward to in 2023

Andrew Novakowski
|

Houston Texans news: Hold on first draft pick weakens, Bryce Young still the choice, more

Oliver Vandervoort
|

Houston Texans Inactives: Guess who’s back, back again

Oliver Vandervoort
|
Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans is tripped up by M.J. Stewart #29 of the Houston Texans (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Houston Texans: Nashville mayor asks for Titans game to be postponed

Oliver Vandervoort
|

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith walks on the field (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

Houston Texans news: Another heartbreaking loss, Lovie stands by decisions, more

Oliver Vandervoort
|

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs Inactives: Who needs an offense?

Oliver Vandervoort
|

Former Houston Texans safety Justin Reid (20) (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Houston Texans: Lovie Smith faces off against good friend, Justin Reid

Oliver Vandervoort
|
Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio during the NFL Combine (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Houston Texans: Nick Caserio seat could be heating up

Oliver Vandervoort
|
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) is tackled by Houston Texans (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

Houston Texans news: Chiefs scared, Brandin Cooks returns, more

Oliver Vandervoort
|
Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) is pursued by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Houston Texans: Brandin Cooks could return vs Chiefs

Oliver Vandervoort
|

Dec 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) with Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) following a game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Believe it or not, the Texans are better than their record would Indicate

Skyler Smith
|

Dameon Pierce #31 of the Houston Texans takes to the field prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Houston Texans news: Dameon Pierce walking boot, Rodgers’ accidental TD, more

Oliver Vandervoort
|

Houston Texans quarterback Jeff Driskel (6) rushes for a first down (Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports)

Houston Texans Inactives: Kyle Allen’s days are over, more

Oliver Vandervoort
|
COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 19: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws a pass against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on November 19, 2022 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

CJ Stroud Draft Breakdown: A Good Fit For Houston Texans?

Peter Manfre
|
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) runs with the football (Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports)

Houston Texans news: Top receivers both out, Davis Mills reset, more

Oliver Vandervoort
|
Dec 4, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; A fan holds a sign referring to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson before the game between the Houston Texans and the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans: How long will offensive woes continue?

Andrew Novakowski
|

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) throws the ball (Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports)

Houston Texans: Why Bryce Young, not Davis Mills is the next Deshaun Watson

Jonathan Sloan
|

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 13: Jalen Pitre #5 of the Houston Texans and Maliek Collins #96 react after a play during the second quarter of the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 13, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Texans currently boast the NFL’s 31st Ranked Rushing Defense

Skyler Smith
|

Amari Rodgers (8) bobbles a punt return against the Dallas Cowboys (Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Houston Texans: Amari Rodgers could debut against Browns

Oliver Vandervoort
|
Deshaun Watson (4) greets a teammate (Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

Houston Texans: Deshaun Watson hides behinds lawyers in latest press conference

Oliver Vandervoort
|
Houston Texans news Kyle Allen (Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports)

Houston Texans news: Rushing woes, Kyle Allen still starting, more

Oliver Vandervoort
|
CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 27: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

The Houston Texans would love to make life miserable for Deshaun Watson on Sunday

Skyler Smith
|

AAlabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) beats Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) (Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports)

Houston Texans Draft: Is Bryce Young or CJ Stroud the pick?

Jackson Huxel
|

Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen (3) gets tackled after a short gain by Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) and defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) during the first half of an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Nov. 27, 2022.

Houston Texans Takeaways: How bad can they get?

Andrew Novakowski
|

Miami Dolphins cheerleaders are seen while performing in the second half of the game between host Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans

Houston Texans: Reactions to the loss to the Miami Dolphins

Oliver Vandervoort
|
Nov 27, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) crosses the goal line for a touchdown after recovering a fumble during the first half against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans near rock bottom in loss to Miami Dolphins

Oliver Vandervoort
|
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 06: Eno Benjamin #26 of the Arizona Cardinals runs with the ball against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Houston Texans: New acquisitions remain inactive against Dolphins

Oliver Vandervoort
|
Next