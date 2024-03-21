Houston Texans schedule and opponents
The hype is through the roof with the Houston Texans in 2024 and for good reason. Despite entering the 2023 season with a first-year head coach and a rookie quarterback, the Texans won the AFC South and won a playoff game. Neither of these things were expected for a team that was supposed to be in a rebuilding year.
Yet, the Texans surprised everyone and now they'll be on everyone's radar. Let's hope this isn't like the Jacksonville Jaguars were a year ago where everyone was singing their praises and then they went on to majorly disappoint.
Unfortunately for the Texans, they'll have a tough schedule in 2024 and that's the price to pay when you win your division the previous year. The Texans are tied for the fourth toughest schedule in 2024.
Texans 2024 schedule
The 2024 schedule has not been released yet. Normally the NFL has a schedule reveal special a few weeks after the draft and that's when we find out when teams are going to play each opponent.
We might not know the order of the games being played but we know who the Texans are going to play this year.
Texans 2024 opponents
HOME
AWAY
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Baltimore Ravens
Dallas Cowboys
Buffalo Bills
Green Bay Packers
Chicago Bears
Kansas City Chiefs
Detroit Lions
Minnesota Vikings
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New York Jets
Outside of their own division, the Texans will play the AFC East, the NFC North, the winner of the AFC North, and the winner of the NFC East. This means that they'll face the Ravens and Cowboys while the rest of their division avoids both of those teams.
The home slate is brutal as the Texans will welcome in the Ravens, Bills, Lions, and Dolphins in 2024, all of whom made the playoffs in 2023. On the road, things won't be as tough opponent-wise but road games are tricky. That game against the Chiefs could very well be the match-up that kicks off the 2024 season as the reigning Super Bowl champion hosts the season opener and it's usually against an up and coming team. The Texans check that box.