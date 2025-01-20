Updated 2025 NFL draft order after Divisional Round: Where do Texans pick?

The Houston Texans were eliminated this weekend by the Kansas City Chiefs. For the second year in a row, they fell one game shy of making the final four.

Houston is still searching for their first trip to the AFC Championship Game — as well as the Super Bowl. They have a strong roster and should be in contention again in 2025, especially if they continue to hit on draft picks.

With that being said, here's a look at the updated order of the first round in the 2025 NFL Draft. 28 teams have been eliminated, so we know where they stand.

2025 NFL Draft First Round Order

1. Tennessee Titans (3-14)

2. Cleveland Browns (3-14)

3. New York Giants (3-14)

4. New England Patriots (4-13)

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13)

6. Las Vegas Raiders (4-13)

7. New York Jets (5-12)

8. Carolina Panthers (5-12)

9. New Orleans Saints (5-12)

10. Chicago Bears (5-12)

11. San Francisco 49ers (6-11)

12. Dallas Cowboys (7-10)

13. Miami Dolphins (8-9)

14. Indianapolis Colts (8-9)

15. Atlanta Falcons (8-9)

16. Arizona Cardinals (8-9)1

7. Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)

18. Seattle Seahawks (10-7)

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7

20. Denver Broncos (10-7)

21. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

22. Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)

23. Green Bay Packers (11-6)

24. Minnesota Vikings (14-3)

25. Houston Texans (10-7)

26. Los Angeles Rams (10-7)

27. Baltimore Ravens (12-5)

28. Detriot Lions (15-2)

The final four teams are a prediction based on their regular season records.

29. Washington Commanders (12-5)

30. Buffalo Bills (13-4)

31. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

32. Kansas City Chiefs (15-2)

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The first round begins on Thursday, April 24 with Round 2-3 taking place on Friday, April 25. The final rounds will be held on Saturday, April 26.