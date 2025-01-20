Full list of Houston Texans free agents heading into 2025 offseason

The Houston Texans season came to an end at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. The 23-14 loss was tough to watch but it was especially difficult given the way it was officiated.

We can't go back and change things, but can only look ahead. The good news for Houston is that the arrow is still pointing up.

They're a promising team with most of their key players still under contract. That doesn't mean they won't have some tough decisions to make with several starters and role players all set to have their contracts expired.

That said, let's look at the list of 2025 free agents for the Texans, starting with a guide to what each category means.

Unrestricted free agent (UFA): Any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract; these free agents can negotiate and sign with any team.

Restricted free agent (RFA): A player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. They can negotiate and sign with any team, however, their original team can match any deal as long as they signed them to a qualifying offer (tender). They would receive compensation based on that tender.

Exclusive rights free agent (ERFA): Any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.

Full list of Houston Texans 2025 free agents

Here are all the free agents according to Spotrac.

Unrestricted Free Agents

Case Keenum, QB

Dare Ogunbowale, RB

Stefon Diggs, WR

Robert Woods, WR

Irv Smith, Jr., TE

Kendrick Green, G

Jerry Hughes, DE

Derek Barnett, DE

Mario Edwards, DT

Foley Fatukasi, DT

Del'Shawn Phillips, LB

Devin White, LB

Neville Hewitt, LB

Jeff Okudah, CB

Kris Boyd, CB

Myles Bryant, CB

Ka'dar Hollman, CB

M.J. Stewart, S

Eric Murray, S

Jon Weeks, LS

Restricted Free Agents

Dalton Keene, TE

Teagan Quitoriano, TE

Zach Thomas, G

Kurt Hinish, DT

Jake Hansen, LB

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

Houston has no one listed as an ERFA.