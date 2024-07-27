Texans Super Bowl wins, record & history
The Houston Texans entered the football scene in 2002, making them the newest team in the NFL. They don't have the rich history that the majority of the other teams in the league have and this includes Super Bowl history.
When it comes to the Texans' Super Bowl history, there's nothing to tell. The Texans have yet to reach the Super Bowl or an AFC Championship Game in their 20+ year history. They've reached the playoffs seven times and haven't made it past the divisional round.
Hopefully, this will change soon and the Texans can finally mark AFC Championship and Super Bowl off of their to-do list in one fell swoop.
How many Super Bowl appearances do the Texans have?
The Houston Texans have zero Super Bowl appearances.
How many Super Bowls have the Texans won?
Considering the Texans haven't been to a Super Bowl, it'd be hard to win (or lose) one.
What years did the Texans go to the Super Bowl?
Hopefully we can say the Texans got to their first Super Bowl in the 2024 season.
Who have the Texans played against in the Super Bowl?
The Texans haven't gotten to the Super Bowl yet but here's to hoping that changes soon and they can take down one of the big dogs like the 49ers.