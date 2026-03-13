Why are the Texans taking so long to find another IOL? Explaining the method to the madness

Today is the fifth day of NFL free agency, whether "legal tampering" or outright. Thus far, the Houston Texans have re-signed several key rotation pieces (defensive end Sheldon Rankins, linebacker E.J. Speed, tackle Trent Brown, etc.) and brought on at least two notable free agents (safety Reed Blankenship, tackle Braden Smith, etc.).

With that said, the biggest need of their offseason was arguably the offensive line. Going into free agency, they only had tackle Aireontae Ersery and center Jake Andrews as viable starters under contract. They then brought back tackle Trent Brown and Ed Ingram with new deals and finally signed tackle Braden Smith away from the Indianapolis Colts. While still missing a key position, that now makes a unit of:

Offensive Lineman Position (Depth) Aireontae Ersery

(Blake Fisher) Left Tackle ???

(Jarrett Patterson) Left Guard Jake Andrews

(Eli Cox) Center Ed Ingram

(Sidy Sow) Right Guard Braden Smith

(Trent Brown, Jarrett Kingston) Right Tackle

The Texans are still missing a key position on the offensive line

The lone "sore-thumb" still sticking out in this equation is the fact that the Texans have yet to secure a starting left guard for the 2026 season (or at least a legitimate bridge option). No disrespect intended, but a player like Jarrett Patterson wouldn't go over too well for those having had their eyes on the multiple quality options available in the open market before today.

Names like David Edwards (Buffalo Bills), Alijah Vera-Tucker (New England Patriots), Dylan Parham (New York Jets) and Elgton Jenkins (Cleveland Browns) have all found new homes around the league, while Houston is still looking for their guy at the position.



The big question is: What's taking so long? The reality is, there are at least two reasons that Caserio has yet to poach an option from the free agency pool: Contractual fit, and timing.

The Texans have a specific "contractual fit" they historically prioritize

First, Caserio and co. have historically avoided handing out contracts of four years or more. More often than not, any free agent or re-signee to the team has signed off on deals ranging from one to three years. This is due to Caserio sticking to his vision of "flexibility" for the franchise, where they minimize potential contractual catastrophes by keeping commitments brief. He also does this to maintain a certain level of financial freedom that's necessary for yearly resource re-allocation (if need be).

Second, if they do hand out a contract to a free agent, rarely is it anything close to "top of the market" or "record-breaking." Those rarities have included All-Pro's like defensive end Danielle Hunter and cornerback Derek Stingley, who each walked away with pacts that are the exceptions and not the rule. In most other cases, Caserio likes pursuing players for "competitive offers" at best, and "slightly below-market value" at worst. With that strategy, the options tend to thin out pretty quickly.

Case and point, players like Browns guards Elgton Jenkins and Zion Johnson would be examples of contracts that Caserio wouldn't hand out in this circumstance, with Jenkins getting $12 million APY and Johnson getting $16.5 million APY (both being above the preference level of the team). Jenkins in particular was a Texans target, but reports indicate that the Browns ultimately outbid the team's "competitive offer" to Jenkins, leading to him being in Cleveland and not in Houston.

Ed Ingram, who was a re-signee, signed for an APY of $12.5 million APY, which was at least $2.5-$5.5 million below what he was projected to sign for. Thus, a Caserio-special.

The Texans are known for moving on their own timing

Besides being financially frugal, Caserio is also known for not getting caught up in the hysteria of "first-day windows". Rather, he patiently waits for the right opportunities to pounce upon when they present themselves (in free agency and the draft). This year is no different, as other teams have absorbed talent very early in the process, while Caserio has methodically taken his time and secured deals when he felt it best to. Smith was an example of that, as he signed on day two of the NFL's "legal tampering period."

Being five days in, there is chatter that Houston looks like a destination for former All-Pro Browns guard Wyatt Teller, who has finally officially come available as a result of a March 12th contract voiding date via his former team. With that knowledge, and the fact that Teller has a projected value of roughly $10.2 million, it's very reasonable to guess that he's the kind of candidate that Caserio would be holding out for at this late of a stage in early free agency.

The Texans' outlook heading into the draft

At this point, it's well known that the Texans fully intend to continue addressing the position by way of next month's NFL draft. Names like Oregon's Emmanuel Pregnon and Texas A&M's Chase Bisontis are prospects to look out for with either the 28th or 38th overall selections during the event.

Ideally, they would be playing behind an experienced veteran like Teller who would either be starting or showing them the necessary ropes to get them prepared for some live-game reps.

Regardless, Caserio has his way of doing things (both good and bad), so we'll all just have to wait and see how things shake out as the offseason progresses. Hopefully, it leads to a prosperous result.