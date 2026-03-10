Toro Times
Texans strengthen OL, weaken AFC South Rival by grabbing key RT on 2-year deal

The Houston Texans just acquired former Indianapolis Colts tackle Braden Smith.
ByClayton Anderson|
Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Braden Smith (72) lines up against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Fans of the Houston Texans can finally breath a little bit easier on the offensive line front: Help has finally arrived!

According to Senior NFL Insider Dianna Russini, the Texans and former Indianapolis Colts tackle Braden Smith have come to terms on a two-year, $20 million contract. The move solidifies the right side of the offensive line (along with right guard Ed Ingram), while also weakening the Colts' protection scheme in the process.

It's a more-than-welcomed addition to the roster, as many were speculating about what Texans' general manager Nick Caserio's plans would be to upgrade a line that was considered highly volatile at moments last season.

More details about the Smith acquisition is soon to come.

