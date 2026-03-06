Breaking: Texans re-sign All-Pro DE to eye-popping mega extension

The Houston Texans and All-Pro defensive end Danielle Hunter just agreed to massive extension that will allow him to terrorize quarterbacks in Battle Red for a little while longer.

According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the Texans and Hunter are finalizing a one-year, $40.1 million contract extension, according to sources. Schultz goes on to explain the long-term financial feat for the five-time Pro-Bowler by stating,

"Hunter has been on fully guaranteed money with Houston since arriving in 2024, totaling $124.7M, and this deal takes him to over $218M in career earnings."

That's a gargantuan amount of money, but well deserved nonetheless for a special player that's only dominated since his arrival in Houston two years ago.

The Texans have seen nothing but elite play from Hunter since his arrival in 2024

After ravaging NFC offenses for eight seasons as a Minnesota Viking, the Texans brought Hunter in on a two-year, $49 million contract ($48 million guaranteed) to couple with fellow phenom defensive end Will Anderson Jr in 2024. In Minnesota, Hunter racked up 461 total tackles (316 solo, 145 assist), 87.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles and eight passes defended.

As a Texan, Hunter continued his warpath on opposing offenses. In his first two seasons, the Houston native accumulated 100 more total tackles (59 solo, 41 assist), 27 more sacks, four more forced fumbles and six more passes defended. He did all this while going 34 for 34 in possible games to play, further solidifying his status as an NFL ironman after playing in no less than 14 games in seven of his eight prior seasons before joining the franchise.

His play helped transform the Texans' defense into the best overall unit in 2025, while also providing the Texans with the first season ever in which their defense finished top-two in both yards allowed (277.2) and points allowed (17.4).

Texans defensive line coach Rod Wright heaped praise on Hunter during an episode of NFL Spotlight with Ari Meirov by proclaiming,

“He’s not flashy at all. Not on social media. Not doing podcasts. He just loves to play ball and lift weights. He is a physical specimen who loves the game of football. I can’t remember the last time he missed a practice. He wants to work.”

The Texans get salary cap relief from Hunter's deal as well

An added benefit of Hunter's extension is the immediate financial relief that it offers with a lower cap hit. The Texans now currently having an estimate of $18 million in "effective cap space" (not including offensive tackle Trent Brown's new contract).

Even at 31 years old, Hunter projects to continue being of the best performers at his position in the entire league. It may be a bit pricey, but it's more than worth it to continue watching "The Cyborg" etch his name into the NFL history books. Hopefully, having his contributions helps bring a Super Bowl to Houston.