Texans' interest in free agent All-Pro guard has polarized the fan base

According to KPRC 2's Texans Insider Aaron Wilson, All-Pro guard Wyatt Teller and the team have "mutual interest" in each other with only a week to go until NFL free agency's opening on March 11th.

It should be seen as a welcomed development, as the Texans launched into this week by trading away their longest tenured (and best remaining) offensive lineman in right tackle Tytus Howard (Cleveland Browns), followed by sending out depth center Juice Scruggs in another transaction (Detroit Lions). In doing so, Houston gained running back David Montgomery, a fifth-round draft selection and two more holes to fill on an offensive line that already had many to start the offseason.

Except, news of Teller's interest in Houston has become a divisive topic amongst Texans fans. One section of the fanbase believes it's a great situation, while the other thinks general manager Nick Caserio will strike out again in fielding a competent offensive line grouping in 2026.

Texans fans have a case both for and against the acquisition of Wyatt Teller

Texans' case for Teller signing

On one hand, the former Brown would be the most accomplished lineman that Houston has had since the days of legendary left tackle Duane Brown. Teller would be walking in as a three-time Pro-Bowler (2021-2023) and two-time All-Pro (2020 and 2021).

The seventh-year veteran would also be looking at a price tag of roughly $10.17 million (according to Spotrac), which is a bargain considering other interior protectors like Tyler Linderbaum, Connor McGovern and David Edwards are all projected to make no less than $16 million per year (also per Spotrac).

Finally, his experience would be of great value to what will be an increasingly youthful unit, as many believe Caserio will also prioritize multiple young protectors in this year's NFL draft. He would also make life easier for the veterans, as they can trust that Teller will know his blocking assignment and can execute it at the highest level.

Texans' case against grabbing Teller

On the other hand, some believe that the 31-year old guard has been slowing down over the last two seasons, looking less like his former self by the snap.

For starters, the PFF aficionados would suggest that Teller had an underwhelming 2025.



According to their metrics , Teller’s performance this year resulted in:





765 snaps at guard (41st/81)

4 penalties (45th/81)

3 sacks allowed (48th/81)

1 QB hit allowed (9th/81)

24 pressures allowed (39th/81)

Teller has also been dealing with major injuries over the last two seasons, which have cost him eight games total. In 2024, it was a knee injury suffered early in the year against the New York Giants. Then, a nagging calf injury got him put on Injured Reserve in December of this past campaign.

Teller has been an ironman of sorts since 2019, playing in no less than 11 games throughout the seven-year stretch. However, recent history brings on concern of long-term wear and tear finally having its way with the former Virginia Tech Hokie.

Texans stand to benefit from Teller’s addition in spite of concerns

Even with some of the recent concerns surrounding the performance and availability of Teller, he still stands to be a net positive for a Houston team who only has two viable starting offensive lineman on the roster (left tackle Aireontae Ersery, center Jake Andrews).

Additionally, Wilson also expressed a thought that the Texans could add around four linemen in Free Agency. Thus, Teller would come as a package with other support pieces, which should minimize the perception of him having to be the lone “difference maker” along the offensive line. It could result in the most “name brand” line that Houston has had in some time (although it wouldn’t guarantee an elite product).

Houston needs all the help it can get at this point, and Caserio understands that.

His reputation will be put to the test in the next week, as all eyes will be waiting to see how things turn out for both a Teller pickup and the offensive line as a whole.