The hits keep coming for the Houston Texans on the first day of the NFL's "legal tampering" period, as they've signed yet another playmaker to add to the roster. This time, general manager Nick Caserio decided to add another level to an already vaunted #1 overall defense.

According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Texans and former Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship are in agreement on a three-year, $24.75 million contract. Blankenship, who's only 27 years old, is heading into his fifth year in the NFL, and has amassed 308 total tackles, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, nine interceptions, 23 passes defended and a Super Bowl championship (2024-2025).

He'll join an elite secondary that features the likes of two-time All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley, Pro-Bowl caliber cornerback Kamari Lassiter, a swiss army knife in nickel corner Jalen Pitre and a ball-hawking running mate in third-year safety Calen Bullock.



(Note: Blankenship was ranked 67th on Fansided's NFL Free Agency Big Board)

Texans add Reed Blankship to an already loaded secondary

Blankenship is joining a Texans secondary that just put up a 2025 season in which they were:

Third in completion percentage: 59.3%

59.3% Sixth in passing yards allowed: 3,120

3,120 Seventh in average per completion: 6.5

6.5 Sixth in passing yards allowed per game: 183.5

183.5 Eighth in touchdowns allowed: 20

20 Third in interceptions: 19

19 Third in passer rating allowed: 76.2

Blankenship will be joining Bullock to create Houston's new safety tandem, which should create even more havoc for opposing quarterbacks on a weekly basis. The Texans attempted a version of this move last season with the acquisition of another former Eagle in safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, but he only managed to last three regular season games on the team before being cut.

Last season, the Middle Tennessee product played in at least 16 games for the third consecutive season in a row, while being credited for 1,009 total snaps (22nd out of 179 safeties). This shows that the fifth-year player knows how to take care of his body and stay on the field when his team needs him to. As the old adage goes, "the best ability is availability". He was also responsible for 83 total tackles (53 solo, 30 assist), two runs stuffed, one forced fumble (and recovery), one interception and four passes defended.

Texans might have completed the back end of their defense with Blankship addition

After Garder-Johnson's departure, and the injury problems of rookie safety Jaylen Reed, Blankenship might have finally brought the stability opposite Bullock that will help Houston's defense be that much more lethal when offenses line up across from them.

Blankenship has a wealth of experience to instill in younger players, and the veteran leadership to match wits with team leaders that he'll share a locker room with in Houston.

Inside the Iggles Site Expert Anthony Miller also added these final words on the transition of the former Eagle:

"Philadelphia Eagles fans knew this moment would come, but it is still sad to see safety Reed Blankenship depart the team and sign elsewhere."

Hopefully, Philly's loss will be Houston's gain. It's a great signing for Caserio and co., and hopefully there will be more to come in the near future.