Grading the Texans' moves after day one of NFL's legal tampering period

The first day of the NFL's "legal tampering period" didn't disappoint, as dozens of players and hundreds of millions of dollars were distributed across the 32 franchises of the league. The Houston Texans were certainly involved, with some of their moves occurring well before other team's front offices could even open their eyes to watch the morning sunrise.

In any case, general manager Nick Caserio managed to secure several key names and ensure that much of the 12-5 roster from last season stayed intact. He also added an intriguing name in the latter parts of the day that had social media buzzing.

Caserio and co.'s moves on day one elicited numerous responses of various sorts, some positive, some highly negative. This is a brief recap of Houston' performance after day one of "unofficial free agency", along with grades for each transaction (this will include deals agreed to before the legal tampering window opened).

Texans' transactions after day one of NFL "legal tampering" period

Texans re-signees

Offensive tackle Trent Brown: One-year, $7 million (B+)

Offensive tackle Trent Brown became the first attempt by general manager Nick Caserio to piece together what the rest of the offensive line room would look like in 2026. Brown was a key piece last season, starting seven games, contributing to nine-game win streak and helping a unit that decreased its sacks allowed from 54 last season to 31 this season (-23). Some like the move because of Brown's size, veteran leadership and cost, while others can't ignore his age (32) and injury concerns. He could be a great depth piece, while also serving as a "spot starter" in a pinch.

Defensive end Danielle Hunter: One-year extension, $40.1 million (A+)

Defensive end Danielle Hunter was yet again rewarded very handsomely for his excellence with Houston last season (15 sacks, 54 tackles, 15 TFLs, 22 quarterback hits, Second Team All-Pro). The $40.1 million was fully guaranteed, ensuring that Hunter would continue his streak of three consecutive deals in Houston where every single dollar was accounted for. While pricey, the move was well worth the investment, as it keeps arguably the most destructive pass rushing duo in the NFL together for the next years years at a minimum (him and Will Anderson Jr.).

Safety M.J. Stewart: One-year, $3 million (B)

Defensive back M.J. Stewart will be returning to the Texans for his fifth season after signing his deal. He's been a key depth piece for head coach DeMeco Ryans and defensive coordinator Matt Burke, even starting at times when the team had injury/availability concerns in the secondary. He had to start some games last season after the unceremonious departure of trade acquisition C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who only last three games with the team. A torn quadriceps tendon ended Stewart's season, but reports say that his recovery is going well.

Tight end Dalton Schultz: One-year extension, $12.6 million (B+)

Tight end Dalton Schultz just enjoyed a career year in 2025 (82 receptions, 777 yards, three touchdowns), solidifying himself as a top-10 option at his position in the NFL. He's also been one of the most consistent weapons for quarterback C.J. Stroud since his arrival in 2023. Prior to this deal, Schultz was heading into the final year of a three-year extension he signed in 2024. This ensures more stability at the tight end position, while still allowing Houston the chance to add through the draft.

Linebacker/Special teamer E.J. Speed: Two-year, $13 million (B)

Linebacker E.J. Speed was a productive piece to Ryans' and Burke's defense in 2025 after coming over from the Indianapolis Colts. Being both a starter at times and a key special teams player, Speed was able to contribute to the team in multiple phases throughout the season. He brought intensity and playmaking at the position, and his re-signing is a good sign of the team valuing what he could do in the future with more time in the defensive system.

Offensive guard Ed Ingram: Three-year, $37.5 million (A)

Around 4:00 a.m., the Texans and offensive guard Ed Ingram struck a deal to bring the former Minnesota Viking back to Houston on a more permanent basis. After being acquired in a trade with the Vikings in 2025, Ingram went on to enjoy the best season of his young career. According to Pro Football Focus, Ingram was the eighth-best run blocking guard in the NFL. This fits the preferred offensive identity of coordinator Nick Caley, who desires for his unit to be physical and able to control the line of scrimmage on a whim. The primary concern that many have with Ingram is a perceived weakness as a pass blocker.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins: Two-year, $12 million in guarantees (B+)

The Texans and 10th-year veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins agreed on a two-year deal to keep him in Houston through 2027. Coming over from the New York Jets in 2023, Rankins has enjoyed two of the most productive seasons of his career (2023, 2025). In total, he's accumulated 72 total tackles, nine sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and multiple scoop-and-scores. He gets a slight pay increase this time around, but his impact in this system is well worth the investment.

Texans' new additions

Defensive end Dominique Robinson: One-year, $4 million (B-)

The Texans brought on former Chicago Bears defensive end Dominique Robinson on a one-year deal yesterday, worth up to $4 million. He was primarily a depth option with the Bears throughout his first four years in the Windy City, and that looks to be the plan in Houston. However, being paired up with fellow edge rushers like Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter can definitely open up opportunities to make explosive plays near the line of scrimmage.

Safety Reed Blankenship: Three-year, $24.75 million (B+)

The Texans and former Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Reed Blankenship agreed on a three-year deal yesterday, integrating a Super Bowl champion into an already loaded secondary. He's a sure tackler and has the ability to take the ball away from opposing quarterbacks when mental mistakes are made. He looks to be a quality addition to a back-end group that was already one of the most elite in the entire in the NFL.

Overall grade after day one: B