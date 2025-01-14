When is the Texans Divisional Round game against the Chiefs?

The Houston Texans shocked the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round, which earned them a date with the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Houston went 10-7 for the second year in a row, winning the AFC South. The No. 4 seed opens as a road underdog, which is expected considering Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are looking for their third title in a row.

Kansas City won the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which meant they were on a bye week in the first round. They also rested their starters to close the season, so they'll be ready to go full speed this weekend.

As good as they've been, the Texans were able to hang with the Chiefs for much of their matchup in Week 16. C.J. Stroud even threw a deep touchdown pass to Tank Dell which should have tied the game — if not for a missed extra point. That play also took the wind out of Houston's sails since Dell suffered a serious knee injury.

Stroud should have confidence not only from that game but from the way he played against L.A. He shook off a poor start and took over in the second half. In the process, he became the first quarterback in franchise history to win a second playoff game.

All that said, here's the information you need to catch the game as he looks for win No. 3 in the postseason.

Date: Saturday, January 18

Time: 4:30 pm EST

Channel: ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Houston made the Divisional Round last season but lost to the Baltimore Ravens. They're hopeful that experience will help them this Saturday.

