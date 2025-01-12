C.J. Stroud made history in Texans' thrilling win over Chargers in wild card round

The Houston Texans entered the NFL in 2002 and, as fans know, playoff success has been limited. It took the organization until its 10th season to get into the postseason and since then, they've appeared in 13 playoff games, including Saturday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud made history in that Texans' playoff win because it made him the first quarterback in franchise history to win multiple playoff games. That's right -- In just his second year, Stroud is already the winningest quarterback in Texans playoff history.

C.J. Stroud has already notched a major accomplishment with the Texans

Before Stroud, the Texans had T.J. Yates, Matt Schaub, Brock Osweiler, and Deshaun Watson win single playoff games for them. Stroud won his first last year as a rookie and then won his second with Saturday's win.

Sure the Texans haven't been around for long, but the fact that Stroud has already become the winningest quarterback in franchise history shows that he's going to be Houston's guy for hopefully a long time to come.

More Texans news:

Stroud can continue to make history for the organization that spent the second overall pick on him in 2023. The Texans have never gotten past the divisional round in any of their previous trips to the playoffs and Stroud has a chance to help them do that. If Houston wins its game next weekend, it'd be the first time in franchise history that the team has reached the AFC Championship Game.

Considering how bad things looked for this team just a few short years ago, seeing them not only make the playoffs but then go on to win games in the playoffs is very impressive. The Texans have a good thing going with Stroud and DeMeco Ryans. Here's to hoping the playoff run continues and that Stroud puts up more than just two playoff wins during his Texans career.