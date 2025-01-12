7 winners from Houston Texans lopsided win over Chargers in Wild Card Round

The Houston Texans heard the talk and they made sure to prove the doubters wrong.

Despite being the home team, they were the underdogs against the Los Angeles Chargers but won easily, 32-12. The defense led the way, even forcing Justin Herbert to throw more interceptions in this game than he had all year.

While we typically look at winners and losers from each game, this week feels like it should be nothing but celebration. For that reason, let's check out the seven biggest winners from the Wild Card win.

Nico Collins, WR

Not only did Nico Collins score the first touchdown for Houston, but he also proved to be their most consistent weapon. Early in the game, they couldn't move the ball on the ground and hardly any pass catchers could hang onto the ball.

Collins put the team on his back and finished with 122 yards on seven receptions.

Will Anderson Jr., DE

Heading into this game, Will Anderson Jr. was fired up. He said this team knew what needed to be done thanks to their experience from last year's playoff run. He then backed up his words.

Anderson and the rest of the defensive line made life tough on Justin Herbert with the second-year pass-rusher picking up 1.5 sacks.

Eric Murray, S

Eric Murray made the play that gave his team all of the momentum. Houston had a 13-6 lead late in the third quarter when Murray took an errant pass from Herbert back for a 38-yard pick-six.

Murray also led the team with seven tackles on the day, proving to be a valuable — yet underrated — player.

Derek Stingley Jr., CB

Another player who wasn't concerned with the underdog status was Derek Stingley Jr. He also made sure to do his part to ensure his team won.

Stingley recorded two interceptions, including one late in the fourth that allowed Houston to run out the clock.

Joe Mixon, RB

Los Angeles was slowing Joe Mixon down during the first half but he came to life in the second. Mixon finished with 106 yards on 25 attempts, shaking off an ugly fumble in the third quarter in the process.

He proved his worth as he helped them milk nearly seven minutes off the clock before scoring a 17-yard touchdown to seal the win in the fourth quarter.

Denico Autry, DT

Denico Autry was banged up during the week but the Texans were thrilled he was able to play. He was one of many defensive linemen who put pressure on Herbert all day and recorded a huge sack on a third down in the third quarter.

His most impactful play came in the fourth quarter though, when he blocked an extra point. That led to D'Angelo Ross running the batted ball back for a two-point conversion.

.@HoustonTexans special teams making more plays! They return the blocked kick back for two!



📺: #LACvsHOU on CBS/Paramount+

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/BCdKRKpICr — NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2025

CJ Stroud, QB

CJ Stroud deserves a lot of credit for this win.

He threw a horrible interception in the first half as the offense struggled to find any life. That didn't shake his confidence and he finally turned things around late in the first half when he picked up a bad snap and found Xavier Hutchinson for a huge conversion on third-and-16.

"JUST LIKE THEY DREW IT UP!"



C.J. Stroud makes things happen after the bad snap 😱



📺: #LACvsHOU on CBS/Paramount+

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/II2oMnkbM1 — NFL (@NFL) January 11, 2025

That 34-yard gain opened the door for Houston to score 10 points in the final 58 seconds. Stroud kept dealing after this, finishing with 282 yards. He even used his legs, going for 42 yards on six rushing attempts.

