Tank Dell suffers gruesome leg injury after incredible TD catch vs Chiefs

Tank Dell just hauled in one of the most impressive receptions of the season as he hauled in a 30-yard touchdown from C.J. Stroud. Unfortunately, the Houston Texans wideout suffered a gruesome leg injury while going to the ground.

Houston was trailing the Kansas City Chiefs 17-10 when Stroud fired the deep shot to Dell, who was hit by his teammate. Fellow wideout Jared Wayne hit Dell in the knee as they were both going to the ground.

Dell was carted off the field as teammates watched, visibly shaken by the injury.

CJ Stroud connects with Tank Dell for a 30-yard touchdown



📺: #HOUvsKC on NBC/Peacock

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/yqn1VFbpVU — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2024

After his injury, the Texans were unable to tie the game. Kai'imi Fairbairn missed the extra point attempt, keeping the score at 17-16. That's secondary to the health of the young man, who was in obvious pain the moment he hit the ground.

Dell entered this weekend with 45 receptions for 569 yards with two touchdowns. He was putting up arguably his best game of the season before the injury, hauling in six passes on seven targets for 98 yards and a touchdown.

A third-round pick from Houston, Dell saw his rookie season end after 11 games due to a broken leg. We'll update his condition as more information becomes available.

Houston Texans wide receivers continue to battle injuries

The Texans have been battling injuries throughout the season. Nico Collins missed several games after suffering a hamstring injury in the win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.

While he was out, Stefon Diggs was also lost as he suffered a torn ACL in their win over the Indianapolis Colts.