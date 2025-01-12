Texans divisional round playoff opponent finally confirmed after end of AFC slate

The Houston Texans shocked the NFL world by not only beating the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild card round, but putting the absolute smackdown on the fifth-seeded Bolts. Not many people gave the Texans a chance to beat the Chargers but lo and behold, they won the game and are advancing to the divisional round for the second straight year.

The Texans and Chargers kicked off the playoffs this weekend on Saturday afternoon but later that day, the Ravens beat the Steelers. On Sunday, the Bills handled the Broncos so it'll be the one, two, three, and four seeds representing the AFC in the divisional round.

Who will the Texans face in the divisional round of the playoffs?

The Texans get the honor of heading to Kansas City and getting to square off against the number one seeded Chiefs. If it feels like the Texans and Chiefs just played each other, it's because they sort of did. The Texans traveled to Kansas City for a Week 16 game and lost by eight points. They also lost Tank Dell in that game.

The Chiefs have been a miserable opponent for Houston in the playoffs throughout the Texans' existence. In the 2015 playoffs, the Texans got shut out at home against KC and then, of course, no one has forgotten the infamous 24-0 game in the 2019 playoffs.

More Texans news:

That being said, no one gave the Texans a chance in the wild card round and look how that turned out. While people will be practically handing this game to the Chiefs on a silver platter, the Texans will hopefully hear the chatter and come out swinging in next weekend's game.

The other AFC game will be the Bills hosting the Ravens in what should be a crazy game. Whoever wins these two match-ups will be in the AFC Championship Game with a trip to Super Bowl LIX on the line.

The Texans have never advanced to the AFC title game so they have a chance to make history with a win next weekend.