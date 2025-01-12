Rex Ryan has must-see response to Texans trolling him following playoff win

Rex Ryan fired up the Houston Texans with his comments ahead of their Wild Card matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Not only did Ryan believe the Texans would lose, but he even said the Chargers were getting a bye week. Players like Derek Stingley shrugged off his comments before defeating L.A. 32-12. Then, they let Ryan hear it.

DeMeco Ryans took a shot in the post-game speech, asking his team how the bye week was. Joe Mixon also had fun with it, smoking a cigar while calling out Ryan.

As expected, Ryan was asked about his prediction on ESPN during their Sunday morning Postseason Countdown show. Ryan, who was shown the video of Mixon with the cigar had some fun with it.

First, he pulled out a cigar of his own before saying the Texans played extremely hard — but asked who had the worst day between himself and Justin Herbert. He then looked straight into the camera and issued an apology.

Rex Ryan on his bye week comments about #Texans 'Who had a worse day? Me or Justin Herbert? I tip my hat. Sorry, Houston' @KPRC2 https://t.co/YmcvVfPh4B — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 12, 2025

Rex Ryan heaps praise on Texans, then trolls some more

Ryan said that if the Texans were playing the way they did on Saturday throughout the season, he would have picked them to win the Super Bowl. He then followed it up with some more joking, saying he won't pick them to win next week either.

The former head coach made sure to add that he was kidding after that one, perhaps knowing he could be called out once again.

As much fun as it was to see the players jump all over Ryan, his response was perfect. He took his lumps, issued his apology, and gave the Texans his respect.

More Texans news and analysis