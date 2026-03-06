The Texans just secured one of quarterback C.J. Stroud's best security blankets for the next two years at a minimum.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and others, the Texans and tight end Dalton Schultz have agreed to a one-year, $12.6 million contract extension that ties him to the team through at least 2027. It's a reward for Schultz, as the former Dallas Cowboy enjoyed a career season in 2025, racking up 82 receptions (career-high), 777 yards (second-most in career) and three touchdowns.

The move also provides the team with further cap flexibility ahead of NFL free agency's start date of March 11th. Specifically, the Texans are now considerably over the $30 million mark in available spending power, which arms them with plenty of ammunition to make a run at big-name free agents once the new league year begins.

Schultz has been a staple in Houston since his arrival in 2023, and his comfortability in offensive coordinator Nick Caley's game planning will definitely pay dividends for the team moving forward.

Texans benefitted from Schultz's acclimation to Caley's scheme in 2025

Schultz originally started his Texans tenure under the stewardship of former offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. In two years in Slowik's system, Schultz contributed 112 catches, 1,167 yards and seven touchdowns. In one season with Caley, Schultz became a top-10 option at the position, with the 29-year old exploding to have the sixth-most receiving yards (777) and third-most receptions (82) amongst his contemporaries.

Schultz played with a comfortability that helped ease the transition of play callers for quarterback C.J. Stroud. In an interview with Sports Radio 610 in the lead up to Super Bowl LX, Schultz confirmed,

“It’s a new offense but it’s stuff I’ve been doing my whole career. I do feel like I was more ahead of the curve than everybody else. I was like ‘I see the coverage, I know the read, here’s where I’m sitting, ball.’"

Stroud definitely agreed with his assessment. For, after another quality performance against the Arizona Cardinals in week 15, Stroud opined of Schultz,

"His route running ability, I think he’s one of the best in the league at. I’m just super proud of him. Glad he's a brother of mine, someone I consider a great friend. Me and him have a chemistry, that, we could be looking at each other a certain way, and we just know what we're going to do, and make a play. So, it's cool to see. I hope I play with him for a very very long time.”

Although there are several other options at tight end to consider on the roster and in the draft, Schultz's presence will continue to be a symbol of stability for the Texans offense for the foreseeable future.