According to NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus, and reported by NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Houston Texans and Pro-Bowl offensive tackle Trent Brown have agreed on a one-year contract worth up to $7 million. The Super Bowl champion tackle helped bring stability to the Texans offensive line in 2025 when he slotted in at right tackle after underperformance by the unit defined the early goings of the campaign.

With Brown now back in the fold, the Texans have at least one building block in place as they pursue a larger-scale overhaul of the offensive line through big-name free agents and draft selections.

Although, the news has produced mixed reactions across the fan base.

The reaction of Texans fans to the news has been mixed across social media

For those in favor of the move, they point to his contributions to the Texans 10-game winning streak (including the AFC Wildcard round against the Pittsburgh Steelers), improved health and his mentorship of younger players in the locker room. KPRC 2’s Texans Insider Aaron Wilson praised Brown via X , when he stated,

“Texans won every game Trent Brown started last season, including Steelers playoff game. Slated for full offseason, as Bastrop native has been working out and rehabbing ankle injury from playoffs at NRG Stadium. Mentored Aireontae Ersery and other younger players.”

For those opposed to his re-inclusion in Houston’s future offensive gameplanning, they mention injury concerns and an overall underwhelming feel to general manager Nick Caserio’s thinking when the Texans have an entire offensive line to rebuild and a surplus of bigger names to be acquired in this year’s free agency pool.

X user @k_tiredagain expressed ,

“Signing Trent Brown when the public narrative is rebuilding your O-Line is like a corporate pizza party at this point. Sounds good.”

Houston Texans analyst Cody Stoots shared some trepidation by sharing on his account,

“If the Texans plan to start Trent Brown then a worthwhile backup plan is necessary with the injury history. If he’s the key backup, that works.”

The Texans benefit from Brown staying around for another season

The reality is, Brown’s agreement with the team at least guarantees a veteran voice in the locker room who could provide extra stability as the team inevitably alters the rest of the offensive line room when the new league year begins.

As of today, we don’t know the collective vision that general manager Nick Caserio and head coach DeMeco Ryans have in mind for Brown’s role. On a fundamental level, it’s better to have Brown around the team than to not have him, due to the scarcity the team already faces, as well as the caliber of his play when healthy and on the field.

Per PFF , in seven starts (479 snaps), Brown was credited with only one sack (eight-best among 81 tackles), three quarterback hits (28th among 81 tackles) and 11 pressures (seventh-best among 81 tackles).

Even with the small sample size, the 6-foot-8, 380 pounder has shown himself to work just fine as an option in the pinch if called upon.