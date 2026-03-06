Toro Times
Report: Texans re-sign key DB on a one-year deal

The Texans and M.J. Stewart are going to run it back in 2026.
ByClayton Anderson|
Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety M.J. Stewart (29) waits for a snap during the game against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans just secured some key depth in their secondary with the re-signing of an eight-year veteran (and four-year Texan).

According to NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, and confirmed by KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans and safety M.J. Stewart have agreed on a one-year contract to keep him in Houston for a fifth season.

In nine games played (four starts), he patrolled the second level with 25 tackles (15 solo, 10 assist), one forced fumble and two passes defended. Stewart tore his quadriceps in November of this past season, but Wilson reported that his recovery from the injury is progressing well.

More details to come.

