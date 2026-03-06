Report: Texans re-sign key DB on a one-year deal

The Houston Texans just secured some key depth in their secondary with the re-signing of an eight-year veteran (and four-year Texan).

According to NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, and confirmed by KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans and safety M.J. Stewart have agreed on a one-year contract to keep him in Houston for a fifth season.

In nine games played (four starts), he patrolled the second level with 25 tackles (15 solo, 10 assist), one forced fumble and two passes defended. Stewart tore his quadriceps in November of this past season, but Wilson reported that his recovery from the injury is progressing well.

