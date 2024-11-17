Will Kamari Lassiter play in Week 11? Texans CB dealing with concussion
By Randy Gurzi
Once again, the Houston Texans are preparring for a game with several key players dealing with injuries.
Nico Collins is finally coming back after missing the past five weeks, but Derek Stingley, Jr. isn't guaranteed to play as he's dealing with a hip injury. He was a full participant on Saturday, helping his chances, but another Houston cornerback's status isn't as positive.
Rookie Kamari Lassiter suffered a concussion during their Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions, after recording two picks on Jared Goff, and wasn't able to practice until Saturday. He's still listed as questionable, however, after being a limited participant in their final practice.
Lassiter, a second-round pick from Georgia, missed one game earlier this season. He sat out when the Texans lost to the Green Bay Packers in Week 7 with a scapula fracture. The initial diagnosis was that he would miss multiple weeks but Lassiter somehow returned by Week 8.
In eight starts, Lassiter has 29 tackles, eight pass defenses, and three interceptions. He quickly proved himself a capable starter and gives the Texans a potent combo alongside Stingley.
The Texans would likely be able to navigate the absence of Lassiter against Dallas. The Cowboys' aerial attack has been far from impressive this season and they're starting Cooper Rush once again. With Dak Prescott done for the year, Rush took over in Week 10 and had 45 yards on 13-of-23 passing.
Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans knows they can't overlook Rush but the veteran QB might be in trouble with CeeDee Lamb struggling with a back issue.